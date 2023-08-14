The famous AeroPress coffee brewer is now on sale via Amazon down at $32 shipped

The official AeroPress Amazon storefront its now offering its beloved coffee press brewer for $31.95 shipped. This is the original model that started to see official price hikes over the last year or so. While we have seen it go for less in the past, it has been typically selling for $40 on Amazon for nearly a year and is now seeing a nice 20% price drop. Deals on this popular brewer don’t come around all that often, and it’s starting to look like the $40 price point will hold strong moving forward. The newer and very similar model carries a regular price of $55 directly from AeroPress for comparison. Many folks swear by the AeroPress brewing style and its 3-in-1 setup. According to the brand, it is the only press that “combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee.” The made in the USA brewer is said to eliminate “bitterness and acidity and creates a smooth, rich, full bodied cup of coffee” with a clean-up that takes “seconds” and a durable “shatterproof design.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the patented AeroPress brewing technique, you can achieve a somewhat similar result with something like this Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker. It, in many cases, takes a little bit longer to make a cup than the AeroPress (in my experience anyway), but you can also score one on Amazon right now for $20 Prime shipped and call it a day.

And while we are talking your morning caffeine hit, today’s deal on the usually pricey Nespresso makers is worth a look as well if you’re into the single-serve game. The usually more like $169 Vertuo Next machine is selling for $66 on Woot today in refurbished condition so you can bring one home for well below the regular asking price. All of the details you need on that offer are right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more coffee, cooking, and kitchen deals.

AeroPress Original Coffee Press features:

No more average joe from fancy, expensive machines. By combining the best of several brew methods into one patented device, you get smooth, rich, grit-free coffee with a delicious, full-bodied finish that lingers well after your last sip. No bitterness. No cream needed. The only press that combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee. Hot water is pushed through the grinds, quickly aerating and extracting only the purest, freshest flavors, while keeping grit and bitterness out of your coffee.

