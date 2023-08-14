Nespresso coffee/espresso machines rarely sell for this low, refurb Vertuo Next at $66 (Orig. $169)

The Nespresso single-serve coffee and espresso machines certainly come at a premium, even when they are on sale. Almost never do we see them go for under $100, but today’s Woot sale has the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi selling for $65.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. In new condition, this model carries a regular price tag of $169 and its currently selling on Amazon for $145. Shipping alongside a 90-day Woot warranty, it doesn’t really get much more affordable than this on a Nespresso machine. As the name suggests, this model delivers simple single-serve coffee espresso while “automatically adjusting its brewing parameters to consistently deliver the best in cup result.” The slim compact design features a 37-ounce water reservoir, multiple cup size options, as well as your choice of single and double shot espresso. More deals and details below.

The model above is compatible with all Vertuo coffee pods and Woot also happens to have some of them on sale today as well. Featuring a range of flavors and brews, you’ll find 60-pack bundles available at up to 31% off the going rate. And for something even more affordable, check out some of the smaller bundles on Amazon starting from $34.50 shipped.

If you’re not sold on the Nespresso ecosystem, this ongoing $80 price drop on the Keurig K-Duo Plus that delivers single-serve and carafe brewing might be an enticing option. And for something even more capable, the particularly versatile Ninja Barista system is still on sale at $200, or $50 off the going rate, to deliver espresso, single-serve, and cold brew with any grounds you want. Head over to our home goods hub for more.

Nespresso Vertuo Next features:

Nespresso Vertuo Next is the latest Vertuo Nespresso coffee and espresso maker with an all-new design for the ultimate brewing experience. In addition to its original espressos, Nespresso Vertuo Next produces an extraordinary cup of coffee with a smooth layer of crema, the signature of a truly great cup of coffee. The Vertuo coffee and espresso coffee machine conveniently makes 5-, 8-, and 18-oz coffee, and single and double espresso.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!