Tykr helps you research stocks in seconds, lifetime access now $120 (Reg. $930)

Investing in stocks can be an excellent way to grow your wealth. Tykr is a platform that speeds up the research process, helping you learn about any stock in seconds.

Over the past 20 years, the average return on stock investments in the S&P 500 has been an impressive 8.19%. That’s way more than you can expect to earn from any savings account — and some stocks have outperformed this figure by some margin.

Of course, the tricky part is knowing where to invest. That’s where Tykr comes in useful.

Powered by artificial intelligence, this platform can provide a summary of any U.S. or international stock in just 30 seconds.

This analysis includes a simple verdict on the stock, and a score out of 20 for financial strength. You also get a percentage score for Margin of Safety (MOS), which tells you what kind of return on investment you can expect.

All of the calculations are based on open source algorithms, and Tykr works on 30,000 individual U.S. and international stocks. It is rated at an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot.

To help you get a deeper understanding of investment, Tykr provides a heap of educational content. With the current deal, you also get lifetime access to three top-rated courses about stocks.

The whole package is worth $930

Prices subject to change.

