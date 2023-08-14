Share peripherals between 2 systems: UGREEN’s new USB-C KVM switcher now $32

We have now spotted a notable price drop on the new UGREEN USB-C KVM switcher. Its official Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-Port KVM Switch Hub for $31.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model just hit Amazon at $40 and is now seeing a solid 20% price drop. This is the first notable deal and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. This UGREEN 2-in 4-out USB KVM switcher supports a pair of computer systems, allowing users to quickly share keyboards, mouses, printers, headphones, and USB cameras (among other things) between both – you can flip between systems with an on-unit button or the included remote. It supports both USB-A and USB-C gear with a 5Gb data transfer rating and support for “any modern operating system: Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux computers.” Head below for more details.

If you’re also looking for a KVM switch solution that brings some HDMI action into the mix, this UGREEN model comes in at a touch less on Amazon right now by way of an on-page coupon. It’s not as new a release as the model detailed above and you won’t get the USB-C support, but it is otherwise a similar experience with added HDMI connectivity for a slightly lower price.

If your peripheral sharing needs are far more intensive than the UGREEN model’s more casual setup can support, the new Anker variant is worth a look. Now available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Anker KVM Switch Docking Station is one of the most feature-rich modern releases in the category and is still seeing some notable launch pricing. You can get a complete breakdown of what it brings to your work surface in our launch coverage.

2 PCs Share Multiple Devices: UGREEN 2-In 4-Out USB switcher supports 2 computers shareing 4 USB devices like keyboards, mouses, printers, headphones, USB cameras. Switch freely between your work computer and personal computer and boost your work efficiency.

Connect USB C & USB A Devices: The USB 3.0 switch provides 1 USB C port and 3 USB A ports to support connecting various USB devices. USB C ports can be connected to USB C hub or other USB C devices, extend more ports for two computers.

5Gb Data Transfer / Plug & Play: With 4 USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.0 switcher supports data transfer up to 5Gbps and backward compatible with USB 2.0; Simple plug and play for any modern operating system: Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux computers.

High-Powered USB-C Charging: The USB switch is designed with a USB C power supply for high-power devices like Hard Disk Drives, headsets and other USB devices to work more stably;Upgraded USB C charging port avoid the trouble of not finding a micro cable.

