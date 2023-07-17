Anker debuts one of the first KVM switches on the market with USB-C [Deal]

Anker today is launching one of its more niche products for Mac and PC, but something that is surely going to excite anyone running a dual computer setup. The new Anker KVM switch debuts as the company’s first take on the desktop accessory, making quite the impression by being one of the first brands on the market to switch one of the docking stations with USB-C on board.

KVM switches have all but gone out of style as of late, especially in a world where USB-C and Thunderbolt docks have become as prevalent as they are. But if you’re rocking a more permanent workstation that revolves around more than one computer, there’s nothing that quite satisfies the same use case as an actual KVM. That’s where Anker’s latest release comes into play, with its new KVM Switch Docking Station arriving as the brand’s first entry into the product category.

Aside from just being Anker’s first foray into the space, this is also one of the first of its kind across the entire market. Search across Amazon, and you’ll hardly find any KVM to begin with compared to the influx of USB-C and TB4 docks out there. And of the models that do exist, they’re all geared more toward legacy devices. Sure, there are all of the USB-A slots that your heart could need and computer can put to work, but forget it if you want USB-C.

Based around USB-C, the new Anker KVM plugs into both of your machines over a Type-C connection. Each host port has a 65W upstream charging rate, with interchangeable Mac and PC support. Then from there, you’ll get a roster of seven ports to share between your two devices. Both the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs can be used to drive 4K 60Hz monitors, and then you’ll also find some extra I/O on the front. Dual USB-A ports join a 5Gb/s USB-C slot with 20W PD charging with the same transfer rates, while some USB 2.0 ports complete the package. Oh, and there’s also a 3.5mm audio input too.

There’s then a cord that stems out from the actual docking station, which connects to a button for easily switching between both host connections.

Now available for purchase, the new Anker KVM Switch Docking Station is available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. There’s a $249.99 MSRP attached too. It debuts with a launch discount attached, taking 15% off and delivering the first chance to save at $212.50. Just make sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock in the savings.

I am personally so excited for this new Anker release. I know that goes without saying for the most part when it comes to Anker, but its latest release really solves a niche problem that I’ve been looking for a solution to for ages.

Back when I was building out my desktop at the beginning of the year, and really ever since I first built my gaming PC, I have been looking for a way to easily switch over all my gear from one machine to the other. I use the same custom keyboard and mouse for both of my rigs, and having to manually swap everything has been one of the biggest pain points in having a dual computer setup.

I’ve been using what can only be described as a cheap USB switcher that I got on Amazon to get the job done, but it has hardly been the best solution. Then today, Anker goes and releases this new beauty, with its KVM switch looking like a great solution. I do wish that the USB-C port had a faster output and supported display output, but the feature set isn’t bad. And with no direct competitors, I’m just more excited that a product like this is shipping in the first place.

