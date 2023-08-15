Amazon’s steel smudge-resistant 20-liter foot pedal trash can hits $21 all-time low, plus more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
New low From $21

We have now spotted some notable deals on Amazon’s stainless steel trash cans headlined by the 20-liter Amazon Basics Rectangular model down at $20.84. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently listed with a regular price of $25, this model has actually bouncing quite dramatically between $35 and as much as $68 or more all year long at Amazon. Today’s deal marks the lowest we have ever tracked and a notable time to pick one up. On top of the 20-liter capacity and stainless steel build, this model features a stay-open lid, removable bucket, and a “carry handle ensure easy, convenient trash disposal.” From there, you’ll find a smudge-resistant exterior and a “heavy-duty” plastic inner bucket joined by a manual foot lever for hands-free use. Head below for additional deals on both smaller and larger models. 

More Amazon steel trash can deals:

Then head over to our home goods hub where you’ll find deals of all sorts on items to upgrade your living space. One notable option that popped up this morning knocked Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker back down to the best price of the year in various colorways with a $59 price tag that comes in well below the $90 or more you would normally pay. All of the details you need on this deal are waiting right here

Amazon Basics Steel Rectangular Trash Can features:

20 liter / 5.3 gallon trash can for home or office; multiple sizes available for every room. Stay-open lid, removable bucket, and carry handle ensure easy, convenient trash disposal. Stainless steel, smudge-resistant exterior and heavy duty plastic inner bucket for reliable strength. Manual foot lever and soft close lid for ultra-quiet opening and closing. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

REI Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike $399 off, Sun Joe 48V elec...
REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 pedal assist e-bike sees ...
Anker’s Liberty Pro ANC buds with 32-hr. battery ...
ANYCUBIC 4K+ Photon Mono 2 Resin 3D Printer prints D&am...
Cuisinart’s 3-piece pizza grilling/oven set has n...
OtterBox’s first 13-inch M2 MacBook Air case laun...
Sun Joe’s 48V IONMAX Cordless Chainsaw sees steep $12...
Aqara’s new color LED Strip T1 with HomeKit sees ...
Load more...
Show More Comments