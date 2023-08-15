Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker returns to 2023 low in multiple colors down at $59 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon and Walmart are now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker down at $59 shipped in several colorways. If Amazon doesn’t have the color you’re after, there are several others at the same price over at Walmart right now. Regularly $110, it more typically sells for $90 at Amazon and is now $1 below our previous mention to return to the best price of the year. Today’s deal also comes in at $20 under our post-Prime Day mention for the lowest we can find. For me, this is Keurig’s most attractive model, delivering a more compact and minimalist approach than most and taking up roughly 5 inches of counter space in the process. You’re looking at a traditional single-serve pod-based brewer that can handle your choice of cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces alongside a travel mug-friendly design (check out these deals on Contigo mugs from $8) so you can brew directly into your (up to 7-inch tall) to-go cup. Head below for more.

One way to make just about any traditional Keurig brewer a more versatile one is to score one of these $9 reusable K-Cup filters. This way, you can brew both coffee pods or your favorite ground beans single-serve style, offering up some choices when it comes time to refresh your at-home coffee supply.

There’s no shortage of coffee maker and coffee-related accessory deals on tap right now in our home goods hub and you’ll find some highlights below:

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker in Black features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5 inches wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use – just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages.

