ANYCUBIC 4K+ Photon Mono 2 Resin 3D Printer prints D&D minis for $170 (Reg. $230)

One of the greatest weights on a game master’s shoulders is the cost of minis, but the ANYCUBIC 4K+ Photon Mono 2 LCD Resin 3D Printer helps lighten that load. Amazon is currently offering this printer from ANYCUBIC for $169.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $80 off coupon. Down from its usual price of $230, this discount is a great chance to affordably expand your D&D mini collection. The Photon Mono 2 adopts a 6.6-inch 4k+ monochrome LCD screen with a HD resolution of 4096 x 2560, which ensures better restoration of 3D printed models and presents more subtle details. With a printing size of 143mm x 89mm x 165mm/5.6-inch x 3.5-inch x 6.5-inch, which is 20% larger than the Photon Mono 4K, the exposure time of single-layer printing is shortened to 1.5-3 seconds, greatly saving your time and improving printing efficiency. Featuring an upgraded LighTurbo matrix, it adopts a higher-precision texturing optical lens that provides stable and uniform parallel light source, effectively reducing the layer lines and eliminating grid lines to offer more vivid details in your models.

While the printer does come with a small amount of resin to start printing out of the box, the small amount will only allow for a few samples and/or models to be printed. Amazon currently has 1kg bottles of ANYCUBIC 3D Printer Resin on sale for $25, a 32% discount from its usual $37. This bottle will allow you to print dozens upon dozens of minis – possibly into the hundreds, depending on the mini’s sizes, and the plant-based resin won’t fill your space with chemical aromas before or after printing.

If you’re looking for other printer options, Amazon is still offering discounts on various ANYCUBIC printers of various sizes. Check out our previous coverage of ongoing ANYCUBIC deals to find a printer for all your D&D mini needs. Adventure is calling, will you be ready for game night?

ANYCUBIC 4K+ Photon Mono 2 LCD Resin 3D Printer Features:

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 2 adopts a 6.6inch 4k+ monochrome LCD screen with a HD resolution of 4096*2560, which can better restore 3d printing models and present more subtle details. Photon Mono 2 resin 3d printer has a printing size of 143x89x165 mm/5.6” x 3.5” x 6.5”, 20% larger than Photon Mono 4K. Photon Mono 2 resin 3d printer can make the model details more vivid and make the model surface delicate and smooth.

.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!