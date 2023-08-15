Carter’s Rule the School Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals from $2

Carter’s Rule the School Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. A standout from this sale is the Kid Hooded Zip-up Sherpa Jacket that’s currently marked down to $20, which is 50% off the original rate. This lightweight jacket is great for transitioning weather and you can choose from a navy or pink color option. It has an attached hood, in case your child runs into showers as well as two hand warmer pockets. It can also easily be dressed up or down and machine washed seamlessly. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carters include:

