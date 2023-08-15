Cuisinart’s 3-piece pizza grilling/oven set has never sold for less, now $17.50 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set at $17.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 but more recently fetching closer to $30 at Amazon, this is up to 57% off, more like 42% off, and the lowest price we can find. There was a time as recently as last year when this model hitting the $30 range was a deal, but with today’s offer you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low at nearly $3 under our previous mention. Ready for both the oven or your outdoor grill setup, this 3-piece set consists of the 13-inch cordierite pizza stone as well as the stainless steel pizza peel and wheel cutter. In my experience, all three can make a notable difference to your at-home pizza making experience – the stone gets the undercarriage nice and crispy, the peel gets it on and off of there cleanly, and the wheel cutter keeps the toppings where they belong. And the whole package is now at the best price we have tracked. More details below.

Today’s deal now slightly undercuts the usually rock-bottom Nordicware set that doesn’t even include the peel. In fact. you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name pizza stone on its own for less than $17 right now. Your best bet for something less would be to scope out some of the these basic pizza pans and the like starting from under $9 Prime shipped instead.

But if you’re looking for a more premium all-in-one pizza-making setup for at home, check out the new Ninja Woodfire model. It also brings a few other cooking modes to the mix, but is primarily an outdoor pizza oven that will impart that delicious smokey wood flavor into your pie as well. Get a closer look at what it brings to a pizza party near you in our launch coverage form this summer.

Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set features:

Our ceramic pizza stone bakes a crisper, more flavorful and delicious crust. That’s because the stone is heat-resistant to 800° and distributes heat evenly without hot spots, which mimics the conditions of a traditional brick pizza oven. Besides using the stone for pizza, it’s also great for serving warm bagels, toast, waffles, tortillas, and more. The ceramic stone is 13 inches in diameter and ⅜ inch thick.

