Hasbro’s Force FX Elite Darth Revan Lightsaber makes a fine addition to your collection at 50% off

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Black Series Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber for $139.40 shipped. Normally fetching $278, you’re now looking at a 50% discount and a new all-time low. Marking one of the first chances to save period, this markdown now also happens to be the best we have ever seen. Hasbro’s Force FX line makes some of the best props for Star Wars fans, and its Elite series is even more notable. This Lightsaber may not be from the canon films or shows, but brings the signature weapon of one of the expanded universe’s most iconic characters to your collection with a light-up blade that can be detached from the metal hilt. There’s a display stand for when you’re not showing off its various sound effects or purple-to-red color-changing blade. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for something a bit more canon for your Star Wars collection, we’re also tracking a few other Hasbro Force FX Lightsabers on sale. These aren’t going to be as affordable as the Revan one above, but lets you score a few different designs for less than $185.

Other Force FX Lightsabers on sale:

Now up for pre-order, you can also score yourself one of the most iconic Lightsabers in all of Clone Wars canon. The new Black Series Force FX Yoda saber is listed up on Amazon ahead of shipping next year for $249.99. If you’re after the latest and greatest from Hasbro, you now have your chance to lock-in your order with Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee attached – so if the price does drop at any point over the next few months, you’ll automatically score the lowest price.

Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber features:

Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet. This Lightsaber features design and deco based on Darth Revan’s iconic Lightsaber featured in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game. Press buttons on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, wall-cutting effect, and purple-to-red color-changing blade effect

