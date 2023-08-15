Livestream your hang-time at every angle with GoPro MAX for $400 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the GoPro MAX for $399.99 shipped. Down from its usual price of $500, this 20% discount is a chance to snag the epitome of action cameras for your vlogging needs. Maximize your creative freedom with its three-in-one cameras, giving you the options to shoot traditional hero-style video and photos or capture immersive 360° footage. It offers unbreakable stabilization by using 180° capture as a buffer, and can even live stream simultaneously in 1080p via the GoPro App, ensuring crisp and smooth video of your exploits. Footage can also be saved to your SD card to review later. While in HERO mode, the camera’s horizon leveling will give toy that silky-smooth cinematic look despite the directions and angles you may find yourself in: sideways, flipping through the air, or simply filming your kids. It also features a panoramic setting without the need to pan, allowing you to take 270° distortion-free panoramic photos without the need to scan the horizon. With six mics to capture 360° audio and four digital lenses – narrow, linear, wide, and MAX SuperView – you’ll have all you need to get the shot every time.

The deal above, however, does only include the camera and carrying case, but Amazon is also offering the camera, carrying case, battery, and charger for $505, down from $605. The dual charger optimizes charging so you’ll get a fully charged battery in up to two hours via USB port. Dual LED lights display the charging status of both 1600mAh lithium-ion batteries.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is seeing its first discounts in months down to $349, matching the best price we’ve seen for it and saving you $150. It features a 1/1.9-inch sensor able to handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio, with 10-bit color, SuperPhoto and HDR modes taking full advantage of its GP2 chipset.

GoPro MAX Features:

Three Cameras in One: With MAX you can shoot traditional Hero-style video and photos or capture immersive 360 footage. Vlog to the max with shotgun-mic performance and a front-facing screen. MAX gives you unbreakable stabilization by using 180-degree capture as the ultimate buffer. Live Streaming in 1080p: Shoot in HERO mode and share while you’re there. Capture video and photos in Narrow, Linear, Wide and Max SuperView—our widest view yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!