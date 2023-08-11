End of summer discount takes $150 off GoPro’s latest HERO 11 Black action cam at $349 low

An all-time low has arrived to close out the week on GoPro HERO 11 Black. This popular action camera normally sells for $499, but is now dropping down to $349 shipped. It’s matching the best price ever for one of the first times and is the first discount we’ve seen in over a month at $150 off. GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

Those who don’t need to go with the latest and greatest from GoPro, its previous-generation action camera is still quite the compelling option. Also getting in on the savings, the HERO10 Black now falls to $299 at Amazon. This is matching the best price to date and undercuts the upgraded model above by an extra $50.

If you’d rather just take advantage of your smartphone for recording all of the action this summer, be sure to go check out the price cuts that are still live on a pair of new DJI Osmo Mobile releases. Both of the new gimbal stabilizers are seeing their first discounts on Amazon, dropping prices as low as $99. Each backed by features like ActiveTrack 5.0 and ShotGuides, there’s some fun new functionality to help make sure your iPhone or Android smartphone footage looks its best.

GoPro HERO 11 Black features:

New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

