Onvis HomeKit smart plugs sport Matter and Thread support from just $13 each

Eezy Life via Amazon is now offering its Onvis HomeKit Smart Plug with Matter and Thread for $16.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside the first chance to save on this new release. Today’s offer lands at a new all-time low, too. Already delivering one of the most affordable smart plug experiences on the market with Thread and Matter support, today’s discount doubles down on that sentiment by delivering both of the latest smart home standards for less. It features a compact design that won’t hog both AC receptacles, while integrating with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. Get a closer look at our experience with Onvis over in our previous HomeKit Weekly feature and then head below for more.

If a single smart plug isn’t going to cut it for your needs, you can also lock-in some bundle offers on the Onvis smart plug. Via Amazon, a 2-pack right now sells for $30.60 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That drops the accessories down to $15 each, providing an even better value at 22% off. Then for some even more enticing savings, a 4-pack rests at $50.99 from its usual $60 price tag in order to drop the smart plugs down to $13 each.

If your setup can get away with a reliance on Thread, there’s really no beating this smart plug from VOCOlinc. It’ll complement your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with a compact design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It’s also on sale, and now sitting at $9.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon via Amazon and dropping down from the usual $13 going rate. It’s well worth a look for a more basic solution that’ll still let you control lamps and appliances with your voice or smartphone.

Onvis Matter Smart Plug features:

Onvis smart plug is Matter-certified , skip downloading different manufacture’s app, works with all certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Even when your home internet goes offline, all Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly. This smart plug is enabled with Thread technology, which makes it more responsive and efficient. You can control it remotely when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV.

