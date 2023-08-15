Save up to $1,000 on 120Hz Samsung The Frame 4K TVs with art mode from $850

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVSamsungHome Theater
$1,400 off $850+
a painting hanging on a wall

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the 2022 model Samsung The Frame 4K TVs. First up, we have the 55-inch model selling for $1,199.99 shipped. Regularly $1,500, this is a solid $300 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year outside of a brief discount during the Prime Day festivities (much like the other sizes on sale down below the fold). The 2022 Samsung The Frame TVs deliver a special sort of experience, combining a gorgeous 4K TV setup with a digital art display that hangs seamlessly as part of your living room decor. It features a 120Hz 4K HDR QLED panel with anti-glare Matte Display tech alongside direct access to streaming services and the art mode – display a “personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.” All of that joins a four HDMI 2.1 port, Alexa voice command action, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit support. Head below for more details and price drops on the other sizes. 

2022 model Samsung The Frame 4K TV deals:

If you are, however, looking for some serious size, we are still tracking at least $1,000 in savings on the massive 98-inch 120Hz TCL model down at $5,000. For something a little bit more modest that delivers 2023 specs, the ongoing price drops on the latest Hisense U6, U7, and U8 models are bring some serious value to your entertainment center right now with deals starting from $450 shipped. All of the details you need on those are right here

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Samsung Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Meet StanbyME Go: LG’s new 27-inch hybrid touchsc...
Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive hits Amazo...
First cash discount takes $100 off Samsung’s new ...
Cricut crafting machines/heat presses up to 35% off fro...
Carter’s Rule the School Sale offers up to 50% of...
Onvis HomeKit smart plugs sport Matter and Thread suppo...
Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker returns to 2023 low ...
Save $100 on Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at...
Load more...
Show More Comments