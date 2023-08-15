Save up to $1,000 on 120Hz Samsung The Frame 4K TVs with art mode from $850

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the 2022 model Samsung The Frame 4K TVs. First up, we have the 55-inch model selling for $1,199.99 shipped. Regularly $1,500, this is a solid $300 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year outside of a brief discount during the Prime Day festivities (much like the other sizes on sale down below the fold). The 2022 Samsung The Frame TVs deliver a special sort of experience, combining a gorgeous 4K TV setup with a digital art display that hangs seamlessly as part of your living room decor. It features a 120Hz 4K HDR QLED panel with anti-glare Matte Display tech alongside direct access to streaming services and the art mode – display a “personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.” All of that joins a four HDMI 2.1 port, Alexa voice command action, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit support. Head below for more details and price drops on the other sizes.

2022 model Samsung The Frame 4K TV deals:

If you are, however, looking for some serious size, we are still tracking at least $1,000 in savings on the massive 98-inch 120Hz TCL model down at $5,000. For something a little bit more modest that delivers 2023 specs, the ongoing price drops on the latest Hisense U6, U7, and U8 models are bring some serious value to your entertainment center right now with deals starting from $450 shipped. All of the details you need on those are right here.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

