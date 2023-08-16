Amazon offers up to 60% off Sharpie permanent marker packs, highlighters, and more from $4

Sharpie Ultimate Collection

Whether you’re still looking for some back to school supplies, gear to refresh your home office, or just some writing utensils to have around the house for DIY projects and the like, Amazon has plenty of deals to check out right now. Headlined by a Sharpie event loaded with various permanent markers and bundles thereof as well as highlighters and more, you’ll also find Paper-Mate pens, deals on Amazon’s in-house brands, and other office accessories starting from just $4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can browse through everything right here alongside some top picks from the sale events down below. 

Amazon Sharpie deals:

Plus more official/school supply deals:

Prefer to take digital notes instead? Price drops are now live on the Kindle Scribe with the included digital writing utensil starting from $280 and you’ll find all of our iPad offers waiting right here

Amazon Sharpie Ultimate Collection features:

  • Make your own masterpiece with the vividly bold Sharpie Ultimate Collector’s Edition
  • Proudly permanent ink marks on paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces
  • Remarkably resilient formula dries quickly and resists fading and water; AP certified
  • Versatile assortment of tips: fine, ultra fine, chisel, twin, and twin brush tips
  • The ultimate collection includes: coloring markers in vivid original, luminous neon, and shimmering metallic colors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

