Read and take notes with Kindle Scribe at one of the best prices yet from $280 ($60 off), more

Joining an ongoing price drop on the new Fire Max 11 tablet, Amazon has now kicked off a back to school Kindle reader sale. The discount event is headlined by some of the best price drops yet on the stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe that launched at the tail end of last year and is now starting at $279.99 shipped for the 16GB variant. Regularly $330, you’re looking at a solid $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under our pre-Prime Day mentions and marks the second lowest total we have tracked – it went for $255 during the limited 2-day festivities last month. For those unfamiliar here, this model delivers the usual Kindle reading experience enhanced with the ability to take handwritten notes, lists, and journal entries via the included stylus Pen. It is Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date centered around a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display while allowing users to “use the four brush types to write and sketch on included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Kindle deals.

Kindle back to school sale:

On the hunt for a more fully-featured tablet experience instead? Apple’s iPad Air 5 – a personal favorite on mine – is one of the better options in the lineup for the price and you can now save a solid $99 on various configurations via the official Amazon listings. Take a closer look at these deals while you still can right here and swing by our iPad hub for more.

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!