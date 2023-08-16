Score this dual outlet HomeKit/Assistant meross smart plug down at just $12 (30% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Wi-Fi Dual HomeKit Smart Plug for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $17 these days, you’re looking at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked all year – dual HomeKit smart plugs don’t tend to go for much less than this, if at all. Featuring a more horizontal design, it will transform a single wall outlet into two smart plugs without blocking the rest of the receptacle. And while this no hub-required plug is indeed Home kit compatible, it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings platforms. It will bring smartphone and voice-control – “Hey Siri, turn on the fan” – to whatever is plugged into it alongside scheduling and timer functions to automate lighting and more. Head below for more details.

As of right now, or really ever, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a multi-platform dual smart plug like this for less than $12 Prime shipped on Amazon without scoring larger bundles. If you can make do with a Google Assistant and Alexa single outlet model, this Kasa variant is selling for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon, but for the $2 price difference it might make more sense to go with the double above.

A more modern solution in the single-outlet space comes by way of this deal on the Onvis HomeKit smart plugs. Now starting at $13 a pop, it supports both Matter and Thread while integrating nicely into your existing HomeKit ecosystem at a discount. Everything you need to know about this offer is waiting in our previous coverage and be sure to swing by our smart home hub for even more.

meross Wi-Fi Dual HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Compact 2-in-1 Design: Wifi plugs smart plug features space-saving two outlets. Each wall outlet can be plugged with 2 devices, simultaneously controlled outlets with one manual ON/OFF button, and independently controlled outlets by Meross app. More efficient than normal single-socket smart plug. It supports home appliances up to 10A.

Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, etc. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home WiFi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the WiFi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

Voice Control: Smart outlet supports Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker… to Meross smart plug homekit, just say “Hey Siri, turn on the fan”.

