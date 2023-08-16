FlexiSpot’s anniversary sale takes up to $200 off popular motorized standing desks from $150

FlexiSpot is closing out the summer today by launching a new standing desk and home office anniversary sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save on a collection of its latest releases, whether it’s to fill out your dorm room with an actually good workstation or just refresh your work from home setup. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite release from the sale is the Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 at $629.99. Down from $700, this $70 discount is one of the first times we’ve seen it go on sale this year. It matches the 2023 low from several months back, too. Sporting a dual-motor lifting system, the Comhar Pro packs all of the bells and whistles you’ll need into an included bamboo desktop that spans 55 inches wide and 27 inches deep. There’s a drawer on the front, cable management around back, and an integrated Qi charger that’s flush with the work surface. Head below for more.

Having just launched last, the new FlexiSpot E7 Pro is another offer headlining the sale with a drop down to $499.99 for the frame itself. Down from $600, you’re looking at the first chance to save and a $100 discount. Those same savings carry over to the full kits with included desktops from $579.99, though a particular highlight has the solid wood desktop model at $754.99. That’s $150 off and delivering some added savings on what is likely the most popular solution.

The latest addition to the FlexiSpot family, the new E7 Pro arrives with a few upgrades from more affordable models in the lineup. It notably has a dual crossbeam design and more powerful motor that means it can now support up to 440 pounds – an improvement from 355-pound capacities we’ve seen elsewhere in its stable. It also has a wider range of adjustable heights, now going as low as 25 inches or as high as 50.6 inches. Other novel additions like a refreshed cord management system round out the package.

There’s also some more affordable models, too:

Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 features:

Stylish and practical, this desk has the best design and has your back too. With a durable bamboo desktop and an enchanting oval design, as well as back support for long hours hard at work, it makes sense that it won both the International Design Award for aesthetics and the SIT Furniture Design Award. The powerful dual-motor lifting system is a solid and stable foundation for whatever you’re working on. And its desk’s three-stage height adjustment helps you create a unique workspace that’s as adjustable and flexible as you need it to be.

