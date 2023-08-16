Get a 6-month dining discount pass and $25 Restaurant.com gift card for $12 (Reg. $50)

As inflation increased the cost of rent, groceries, and travel, it also raised the cost of dining out. What was once a dollar menu at fast food places now runs you double to triple that amount of change. One way to still enjoy your favorite restaurants without hurting your wallet is this bundle for a 6-month dining discount pass and a $25 Restaurant.com e-gift card. You’ll get them both for only $11.99, normally a $50 value!

6-Month dining discount pass

This discount pass is your ticket to score deals at over 170,000 restaurants and retailers around the nation. There’s no limit on how many stores or restaurants you go to, or how many times you use the pass. Check out what savings are available in your area, or use the pass on a road trip to discover even more savings.

Here’s some examples of discounts currently available: BOGO chicken sandwich at Burger King, $10 off at Valvoline, BOGO pizza at Sarpino’s, $5 off a manicure or pedicure at Turbo Nails Spa — and so many more!

$25 to spend on Restaurant.com

With this $11.99 purchase, you also receive a $25 e-gift card for Restaurant.com. Here, you’ll discover meal deals at up to 62,000 restaurants nationwide.

Here’s how it works: redeem your gift card on Restaurant.com, search for deals at participating local restaurants, and purchase a certificate with your gift card credit. For example, you might find that you can pay only $10 to get a $30 certificate at your favorite pizza place. Your $25 gift card could turn into several nights out!

Please note that both of these items are digital — you’ll get them instantly! Also, there may be limitations to deals at certain restaurants or retailers, so be sure to review their terms before using your discount pass or gift card.

Spend just $11.99 (reg. $50) to get this 6-month dining discount pass and a $25 Restaurant.com e-gift card to save on meal deals.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!