Pad & Quill leather pilot and military-style Apple Watch bands now over 50% off from $43

Pad & Quill is now offering some seriously notable price drops on its collection of leather Apple Watch bands. Its leather straps for all of Apple’s wearables are easily some of our favorite options out there – I absolutely loved the last one I had a chance to go hands-on with – that hit well above the already pricey pay grade. But now, with a series of straight up cash markdowns on the entire collection alongside a bonus promo code you can apply at checkout, it’s $90+ handmade bands are now dropping to below $45. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Over on this landing page, you’ll find almost all of the brand’s leather Apple Watch bands marked down by 40%, including pre-orders on the latest models. Scoring one of these straps at a price like that is notable enough as it is, but if you apply code PQ20 at checkout the prices will drop even lower for over 50% in savings. Shipping is free in orders over $75, but even with the $6 delivery fee you’re looking at some particularly deep price drops.

The Leather Pilot Band, for example, regularly fetches $90 and will drop to $43.18 with the code above. And even with the additional $6 shipping fee it is a solid deal – if you grab two of them you can side-step the delivery cost altogether.

Made of full-grain leather with a softer leather treatment on the inside, it features a metal buckle alongside rivet detailing on the band, a discreet signature from the artisan that made it, and compatibility with 42, 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm Apple Watch models. For a better idea of what to expect from the brand’s leather bands, check out our hands-on review right here.

Then browse through all of the options on sale right now on this landing page.

For some alternatives, dive into our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for loads of notable options starting from $5 and check out the gorgeous new titanium models from SANDMARC.

Pad & Quill Leather Pilot Band features:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

