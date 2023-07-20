SANDMARC debuts the gorgeous new high-end Grade 4 titanium band Apple Watch Ultra deserves

SANDMARC already makes some of the best stainless steel and titanium bands for the Apple Watch, and now it is taking things up a notch with its new Grade 4 Titanium Apple Watch Band. The first edition models were big hits among 9to5 readers, delivering a gorgeous metal treatment that elevates the look of Apple’s smart wearable to something you would see on a Rolex or Speedmaster, but SANDMARC wants to take things a step further to offer Apple Watch Ultra users a metal bracelet that truly lives up to the Apple flagship vibes. Head below for a closer look at the new SANDMARC Grade 4 Titanium Apple Watch Ultra Band alongside a solid exclusive launch price for 9to5Toys readers.

New Titanium Apple Watch Band from SANDMARC

After seeing a new sand-color leather and metal iPhone 14 case earlier this month from the brand, SANDMARC is issuing a new, higher-end titanium treatment because it says it “wanted to push the limits” with “high corrosion and rust resistance, lower ductility and superior strength.”

The “Titanium Grade 4 Edition is the ultimate band for Apple Watch Ultra.”

The brand says the Grade 4 titanium used to construct the new band has undergone independent chemical analysis by a California third-party lab and is deemed “capable of withstanding the same conditions that the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for.”

The new band is crafted primarily from Grade 4 Titanium – a metal “highly esteemed for its enduring strength, superior resistance to corrosion, and remarkable lightweight properties.” As for the lugs (connectors) and Capsa Pins holding it all together, it employs a stainless steel 316L material with its own high corrosion and high-temperature ratings.

Alongside a glass film coating to protect against scratching, the new bracelet-style strap is designed specifically to line up perfectly with Apple Watch Ultra, includes an adjustment tool to get the right fit, and comes in at a touch thicker than the Grade 2 variant for a more robust feel on the wrist without getting overly heavy.

The Grade 2 model, which is equally as gorgeous, sells for $199.99, but the high-end Grade 4 treatment delivers a premium high-end treatment that will run you $329.99 shipped. However, with our exclusive discount, you can knock the totals of both models down to $179.99 and $269.99 shipped using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout.

If you’re not the type to appreciate the finer premium things in life, you can indeed find metal Apple Watch bands on Amazon from $15 Prime shipped or less. They will almost certainly not provide the same level of quality as a SANDMARC product will – everything I have tested from the brand is top-notch, and no-name Apple Watch bands can be hit or miss at best in my experience – but there is plenty of cash to be saved.

