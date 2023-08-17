Hisense 2023 mini-LED Google TVs hit new lows from $448: 144Hz, AirPlay 2, more ($800 off)

We are now tracking some new all-time lows on the 2023 Hisense mini-LED smart Google TVs today. Alongside offers on the U6 and U7 models below, Amazon is now offering the Hisense Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED Google Smart TV at $749.99 shipped in the 55-inch form-factor, $1,049.99 for the 65-inch, and $1,498 for the 75-inch. Regularly $1,300, $1,700, and $2,300 respectively, you’re looking at up to $800 in savings and new Amazon all-time lows. All three sizes are at least $50 below our previous mentions. They deliver 144Hz mini-LED panels at 4K (2160p) with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma alongside FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) and VRR for smooth gaming action. The metal stand and “bezel-less” design also house AirPlay 2, Google Assistant voice commands, compatibility with Alexa gear, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for even more affordable deals on the U6 and U7 variants.

More 2023 model Hisense Smart Google TV deals:

The new all-time low pricing now live on the 2023 Hisense lineup of mini-LED Google TVs also joins much of the same on the TCL side of things. Pricing has now dropped even lower since the last time we checked in with prices starting from $550 on the Q7 variants alongside up to $600 in savings on all four sizes. Get a complete breakdown of those models right here.

Hisense Class U8 mini-LED ULED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof.

