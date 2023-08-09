TCL’s 2023 Q7 Smart Google TVs with 240Hz VRR drop even lower from $550 (Up to $600 off)

Prices have now dropped even lower on the 2023 TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TVs starting with the 65-inch model at $699.99 $698 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy where it is currently matched, this is up to $300 off and the lowest price we can find. It has been bouncing between $800 and $1,000 for the most part at Amazon since it launchd there in April and has now returned to the all-time low. You’re looking at a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) QLED display with “ blistering fast 240Hz VRR” for “more responsive gameplay without lag.” Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and full array local dimming join support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear as well as AirPlay 2 streaming. Head below for additional details and price drops on the various sizes of the 2023 Q7. 

More TCL 2023 model Q7 Google TV deals:

Amazon has now brought back all-time low pricing on the 2023 model TCL 85-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV with 120Hz VRR gaming at $1,199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,600, this is $400 off and a whole lot of TV for under $1,200. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. 

That deal also joins a host of ongoing offers on Amazon’s in-house smart Fire TVs as well:

TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s Q-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. 

