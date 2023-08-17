Score a 65-inch Hisense HomeKit-compatible ‘bezel-less’ smart TV for $380 shipped today

Joining price drops on some of brand new 2023 mini-LED models, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV down at $379.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $530, fetched closer to $450 for most of last year, and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is also now matching the Amazon all-time low. No, it’s not the highest-end feature-rich model out there, but it is an affordable way to bring home a 65-inch 4K TV from a trusted brand – an Amazon Omni 65-inch Fire TV will run you $600 on sale right now. This model features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, alongside a game mode to bring latency down and the Hisense “bezel-less” design. It also works alongside Alexa and Google Assistant gear as well as allowing folks to “securely control connected Apple HomeKit accessories in their homes.” This model has three HDMI inputs, a USB port, and delivers direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. More details below.

While already among the lowest-prices you’ll find from a TV of this size from a trusted brand, if you’re more in the market for a smaller model for the kitchen, office, or spare bedroom, something like Amazon’s latest 2-Series models might be a better fit. They also come in at even more affordable price tags with ongoing discounts delivering up to 35% in savings and prices starting from just $130 shipped.

Then do yourself a favor and go check out the new StanbyME Go – LG’s new 27-inch hybrid touchscreen tablet TV in a box. Now available for pre-order with a FREE Bluetooth speaker thrown in for good measure, this is an interesting and unique portable TV experience in a suitcase that you can also play tabletop games on and more. Everything you need to know is waiting in our recent feature piece.

Hisense 65-inch Class R6 Series 4K Smart TV features:

The Hisense Roku TV R6 Series packs incredible details into a 4K Ultra High Definition picture. The R6 series also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) that boosts color and contrast, and Motion Rate 120 technology which makes it easier to follow fast action scenes. Plus, with Roku TV operating system (OS), it’s easier to watch what you love with access to thousands of streaming channels, apps, and live TV. Giving everyone in the household something to enjoy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

