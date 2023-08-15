Meet StanbyME Go: LG’s new 27-inch hybrid touchscreen tablet TV in a box [Deal]

Today, LG is officially announcing the U.S. pricing and availability on its wild new StanbyME Go portable screen. Described as a “versatile and unique all-in-one entertainment option,” you’re essentially looking at a 27-inch LED touchscreen display housed inside of a suitcase you can take just about anywhere you might need it. LG is looking to take the portable TV and entertainment experience up to a much larger display than you might have found out there already with its new StanbyME Go touchscreen tablet TV hybrid. Head below for a closer look at this unique new portable touchscreen solution.

LG’s new StanbyME Go portable screen

As we touched on above, the new StanbyME Go is a 27-inch LED touchscreen attached to a stand of sorts set within a portable suitcase-like housing. It can be tilted, rotated, raised, and lowered at your heart’s content while in both landscape and portrait orientations alongside a tabletop mode. It also carries a built-in 20-watt speaker that will adapt to the screen’s orientation at any given time with support for Dolby Vision video technology and Dolby Atmos stereo sound.

The case itself also delivers some added accessory storage while housing the systems built-in battery. The StanbyME Go delivers up to three hours of viewing time between charges – you would have hoped for something a touch longer than this at just under $1,000, but it is enough to get you through most films.

Content viewing is no longer confined to the living room or even the home, but until now, consumers have had to sacrifice screen size in favor of portability…LG StanbyME Go makes the full-scale viewing experience travel-friendly and offers a versatile option for streaming, listening, remote working and more.

The StanbyME Go is actually more than just a mobile 27-inch TV – it is a touchscreen, after all. Complete with LG’s webOS software, Apple’s AirPlay streaming tech, and screen mirroring compatible with iOS and Android devices, you can also use the touchscreen to play a game of chess (and presumably many other games, although details seem to be a bit thin in this regard). Eight included themes also allow users to bring up a “cozy crackling fireplace or a beach scene with the sound of crashing waves” as well.

The new LG StanbyME Go portable touchscreen is now avialble for pre-order ahead of the launch next month. It caries a $999.99 price tag , but those who pre-order between now at August 27, 2023 will score a regularly $250 LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker for FREE.

