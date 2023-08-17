Nutribullet Pro+ personal-sized blender delivers 1,200 watts of power down at $88 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender for $88.36 shipped. Regularly $120 or more, this is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low on the sleek matte black model and comes within $10 of the best we have tracked this year on the sliver variant – Best Buy currently has this one on sale for $103, for comparison. Delivering 1,200 watts of peak power, that’s more than enough power than most folks would require from a personal-sized blender like this. Capable of whipping up your daily protein shakes and smoothies (it ships with 32-ounce and 24-ounce to-go cups and lids), it’s also powerful enough for making sauces and other meal preparations. This “Nutribullet model adds more extraction power, more convenience, and more functionality to the original you know and love.” Head below for more details.

If this more compact 250-watt 11-piece Magic Bullet won’t deliver the kind of power you need at $38 shipped, check out this Amazon renewed Ninja BN300 Nutri-Blender. It bring 900-watts of whipping and blending power to your kitchen arsenal at under $40 shipped right now with Amazon’s 90-day guarantee.

Then head over to our home goods hub for cooking and kitchen offers including this deal on Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker. Now back down to the best price of the year at $59 shipped in various colors at both Amazon and Walmart, it typically fetches at least $90 and you’ll find all of the details you need before it jumps back up in price as part of our previous deal coverage. Everything else is waiting right here.

Nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender features:

Maximize your food’s nutritional potential with the nutribullet Pro+ edition. This exclusive nutribullet model adds more extraction power, more convenience, and more functionality to the original nutribullet you know and love. 1200 watts of power, double the original nutribullet, means better nutrient extraction while taking up the same amount of countertop space. Provides the right consistency for chunky textures like salsas & hands-free 60 second blend time.

