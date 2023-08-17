This Philips Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush just hit a new $25 Amazon low (30% off)

Justin Kahn -
30% off $25

If you’re not interested in all of the bells and whistles many of the more pricey electric toothbrush models tend to launch with these days – Bluetooth, companion apps, and more, you’ll want to check out this deal on the Philips Sonicare 2100 model. Regularly $35, you can land this no-frills model down at just $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 right now. That’s nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since its launch in early 2022. Nothing overly special or high-tech here, just a solid workhorse rechargeable electric toothbrush with a 2-minute timer and a QuadPacer to ensure you hit each quadrant of your mouth evenly. It delivers up to 14 days of battery life (USB charger included) and includes both a gentle and intense setting. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t mind opting for a battery-powered solution, the Philips One by Sonicare are a great option. Delivering an even more modern look and feel, you’ll find these starting at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. They will deliver a similar cleaning experience, but you will have to replace the batteries eventually. 

If you are, however, interested in the more high-end models, the latest Amazon Oral-B and Crest sale is still live with a number of options at up to $90 off the going rates. You’ll also find some brush head replacements on sale joined by popular teeth whitening kits and more. Dive in while the deals are still live right here

Philips Sonicare 2100 Electric Toothbrush features:

  • Two different intensity settings achieve a gentle yet effective clean. Battery life up to 14 days
  • 2 minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer ensure Dentist-recommended brushing time
  • Slim ergonomic design makes brushing easier and more comfortable
  • Easy-start gently eases you into the electric brushing experience by gradually increasing power
  • Long battery life with battery light indicator: One charge last for 2 weeks

