lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Leggings, t-shirts, shorts, polos, more from $9

lululemon drops new weekly specials into its We Made Too Much section with pricing starting at $9. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on polos, t-shirts, pants, hoodies, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. Head back to school in style with the License to Train Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $118. This pullover has sweat-wicking fabric to keep you nice and cool as well as four-way stretch for full range of motion. It can easily be styled with joggers for a laid-back look or chino pants to look a little more polished. Plus, it can be worn under a vest or jacket as well for cooler weather. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- License to Train Hoodie $79 (Orig. $118)
- Logo Sport Polo Short Sleeve $59 (Orig. $98)
- Commission Classic-Fit Shorts $59 (Orig. $88)
- Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt $54 (Orig. $88)
- Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip $59 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- SenseKnit Running High-Rise Tight $99 (Orig. $168)
- 3-Pack Glow On Hair Ties $9 (Orig. $14)
- Ready to Rulu High-Rise Joggers $59 (Orig. $108)
- All Yours Cropped T-Shirt $34 (Orig. $48)
- Tiered Pleats Tennis Dress $99 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!