lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Leggings, t-shirts, shorts, polos, more from $9

lululemon drops new weekly specials into its We Made Too Much section with pricing starting at $9. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on polos, t-shirts, pants, hoodies, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. Head back to school in style with the License to Train Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $118. This pullover has sweat-wicking fabric to keep you nice and cool as well as four-way stretch for full range of motion. It can easily be styled with joggers for a laid-back look or chino pants to look a little more polished. Plus, it can be worn under a vest or jacket as well for cooler weather. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!