ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat Premium with HomeKit falls to $220 (Reg. $250), more

Amazon today has a pair of discounts on ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostats in a well-timed end of summer sale. With free shipping across the board, our favorite of the batch is putting the brand’s most capable climate control solution in the spotlight. Its new SmartThermostat Premium at $219.99 is now seeing one of its first markdowns this year from the usual $250 price tag. This is $30 off and landing at within $7 of the 2023 low, marking the third-best price of the year so far. You can dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect, but we also break down the savings below the fold, too.

ecobee’s latest smart thermostat arrives with an updated design that still stays true to what we’ve seen from the company in the past – putting a touchscreen display at the center of its form-factor to supplement the actual smart controls. Perfect for keeping your space the right temperature as the inconsistent fall weather rolls in, this model works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, while also serving as a standalone smart speaker for the former two. That lets you call up either voice assistant right from the thermostat, on top of using your smartphone. ecobee then rounds out the package by including not only a separate temperature sensor, but also an internal one for hyperlocal readings to automate your space.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $169.99 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark the best price in several models. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable as the summer heat begins transitioning into more inconsistent fall weather.

ecobee SmartThermostat Premium features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

