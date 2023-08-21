Marshall’s new Acton III and Stanmore III vinyl speakers see first Amazon discounts from $250

Amazon is now offering the first discount yet on the new Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker. Dropping down to $249.99 shipped, today’s offer lands with $30 in savings from the usual $280 going rate. This is the only chance to save so far and a new all-time low. As the most compact of the new III series lineup from Marshall, the new Acton model comes wrapped in the expected vinyl exterior that gives it that old-school amp look. It comes powered by a 30W Class D amplifier for the woofer and a pair of 15W tweeters. The Acton III can pump out 95dB sound and on top of Bluetooth support, has a series of brass controls on the top. We explore what to expect in our hands-on review, as well.

If you need something a bit more capable, the higher-end Marshall Stanmore III is also going on sale for the first time. Also courtesy of Amazon, the vintage-inspired offering clocks in at $349.99. Down from $380, you’re looking at the same $30 discount as found on the Acton III, and much of the same all-time low status. The Stanmore III steps up to an even more capable design that on top of being larger, is also louder thanks to a 50W woofer and dual tweeter setup.

The company also just recently revealed its most capable Bluetooth speaker yet that packs one of the brand’s more featured audio arrays into a portable design. Marshall’s new Middleton may not pack the more robust audio quality as either of the III series releases, but will serenade you away from a wall outlet.

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Speaker features:

This new generation of the home line-up has an even wider soundstage than its predecessor, re-engineered for a more immersive experience. This new generation has tweeters angled outwards and updated waveguides to deliver a consistently solid sound that is so wide it chases you around the room. Experience a balanced sound, with crisp, soaring treble and controlled, rumbling bass. Built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of the sound, ensuring your music sounds brilliant at every volume, while Placement Compensation corrects for any nearby reflective surfaces that may affect the sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!