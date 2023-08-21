Pair your Pixel 7/Pro with Google’s official 30W USB-C Charger at $20.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $20.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, you’re looking at the first discount since all the way back in March. It’s only the second markdown of the year and lands at within $1 of the all-time low. If nothing but an official model will do the trick, Google’s official 30W charger was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The compact wall adapter will let you take full advantage of either handset’s top charging rates and comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, ditching the first-party seal of approval is a great way to save some extra cash. While you’ll have to supply your own cable, this 27W Spigen USB-C Charger at $14 will deliver much of the same experience to your Pixel 6 series smartphone without the Google premium attached. We found it to deliver a similar all-around charging experience to the 30W offering at notably less.

Anker also just launched some new chargers as part of its collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

Official Google 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your Pixel phone and other USB-C devices quickly with the Google 30W USB-C Charger and cable. The charger is thoughtfully designed using recycled materials, so you can feel good about using it. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go. Charging speed varies and depends on device capabilities, battery age, usage during charging, and many other factors. Charging cable sold separately. Compatible USB-C devices sold separately. The plastic for the adapter’s enclosure is made from 50% post-consumer recycled material.

