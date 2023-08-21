Waterproof and dustproof JBL Boombox 3 keeps your party portable for $400 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the JBL Boombox 3 – Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $399.95 shipped. Down from its usual price of $500, this 20% discount is the lowest markdown we have seen for this product, matching previous lowest discounts over the last year. You can enjoy your music in a bolder way than ever before with this massive boombox. The sleek, iconic JBL silhouette has been updated with this model, featuring twin sidecaps and a sturdy metal handle. 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves. The battery can sustain your party for up to 24 hours before needing to charge, and also features a dustproof and waterproof body – perfect for your end-of-the-summer blow-out parties on the beach or in the park. It even lets you crank up the fun with PartyBoost, which allows you to pair two or more JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo supremacy.

If you’re looking to customize your carrying options for the above speaker, Amazon is also offering the Hard Travel Case for JBL Boombox 3 for $50. This case is made of hard EVA material, which is environmental-friendly, waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, while also protecting your boombox from scratches, breakage, and dirt. You can customize the case further with the separately sold Travel Carrying Strap for $27, giving your arms a break from long hauls in favor of a longer shoulder-strap.

If you’re not so big on carrying boomboxes and prefer a more private party of one, check out some of the deals going on for headphones, like the soon-to-be-released Anker Soundcore Space One, which is equipped with all of Anker’s usual features, while also supporting the HearID function that automatically tailors performance to your preferences, as well as support for LDAC and Hi-Res audio in both wired and wireless modes, as well as updated noise-cancellation performance. You can read up about even more of its features here.

JBL Boombox 3 Features:

We’ve updated the sleek, iconic JBL silhouette. With twin side caps and a sturdy metal handle with an eye-catching orange silicone grip, you can take your music—and your style—anywhere. At the ocean. the pool, or the park. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere, rain or shine. Enjoy your music with powerful JBL Original Pro Sound. The new 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity of our acoustic design sharpens clarity while lowering distortion for monstrous bass and a rich audio spectrum—no matter how high you turn up the volume.

