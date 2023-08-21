Anker expands Soundcore lineup with new Space One ANC headphones in three colors

Anker today is offering a first look at its latest pair of headphones. The new Soundcore Space One will be officially launching at the end of the month, arriving with a refreshed form factor, improved ANC, and up to 55 hours of battery life.

Anker debuts new Soundcore Space One

Just under a year after the debut of the first Soundcore Space releases, Anker is back today to expand the collection with a new release. This time applying an entirely fresh build and feature set to the over-ear headphone form factor, the new Anker Soundcore Space One starts off with a pair of 40mm dynamic drivers.

Being the latest flagship headphones from the brand, the Space One gets all of Anker’s usual features. There’s support for the HearID function that automatically tailors performance to your preferences, as well as support for LDAC and Hi-Res audio in both wired and wireless modes.

Alongside just getting all of the usual Anker features, the company is also doubling down on the active noise cancellation performance. The refined ANC tech this time around helps the Space One headphones to better identify sound around you, as well as external noises that do end up making their way past the over-ear seal. Anker is also targeting mid and high frequencies to help reduce the range where human voice enters the sound spectrum.

The end result should be that the Soundcore Space One headphones do a better job at blocking out all of the distracting audio in your life. And speaking of ANC performance, these new cans also sport 40 hours of battery life when you have the noise isolation model activated. Disabling that tech will boost listening times up to 55 hours per charge, too. If you’re in a pinch, five minutes of charge also nets you four hours of listening, too.

In true Anker fashion, its new Soundcore Space One headphones pack all of that tech into several different colorways. The form factor itself is getting a lot of love this time around, delivering what very much feels like a more fluid adaptation of last year’s Space Q45 headphones. These new models have a sleek build that pairs matte and chromed elements into a more sleek profile before. You’ll also be able to choose between three different styles of Jet Black, Latte Cream, and Sky Blue.

The new Anker Soundcore Space One headphones are slated to begin launching at the end of the month. When these do launch next week on August 28, they will arrive with a $99.99 price tag.

Anker is also helping you score the newest additions to its lineup for less. A pre-launch promotion is now live over at the official Soundcore site, where you can score a $20 discount off the new Space One headphones. Signing up now with an email will let you lock-in the upcoming releases without having to put down any money up front. You also get a Soundcore tote bag, too, on top of dropping the price down to $79.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker and its Soundcore sub-brand have not been messing around this year, and the new Space One headphones are just the latest embodiment. The brand has been gunning after higher-end releases in the headphones space, and this new release certainly looks to offer a compelling model. The specs on paper deliver just about everything you could want at the $100 price tag, but it really does just come down to how well these sound. We’ll hopefully be getting our hands on a pair in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for some thoughts.

While there wasn’t any Space branding on the new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds, the new Space One headphones feel like notable counterparts. Delivering the latest listening experiences from Anker in both over-ear and true wireless form factors, the new debut today arrives to round out the newer end of the Soundcore stable.

