Get lifetime access to an eSim with aloSIM’s Mobile Data Traveler plan at $25 (Reg. $50)

When you’re traveling abroad, it can be difficult to use your phone like normal. You don’t have a data plan abroad so you have to pop into coffee shops or hotels whenever you need to get on the free Wi-Fi, and you can’t make calls without incurring enormous roaming charges.

Fortunately, there’s a better way to travel. With an eSIM, you can get mobile data absolutely anywhere and aloSIM is currently offering a special deal on its Mobile Traveler Plan.

With aloSIM, you can stay cost-effectively connected in more than 170 countries and regions with a lifetime eSIM. Once it’s activated on your device, you can connect to data networks around the world to get online without incurring roaming charges.

To start, you’ll get a $50 travel data credit, which is enough to cover the data roaming needs of most people for a full year. If you run out of data, you can always purchase more packages and top off your eSIM to stay connected wherever you’re going. Many data packages cost as little as $4.50 for seven days. You can load prepaid eSIM data packages onto your phone, tablet, or computer depending on which devices you plan to use while traveling.

aloSIM has earned 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and 4.2/5 stars on the Google Play Store because it solves a need that all travelers face. Take care of that need with an aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan. Pay $24.99 today for $50 in credit.

Prices are subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!