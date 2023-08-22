Keep your gums healthy with Waterpik’s Cordless Water Flosser for $70 (22% off)

Amazon is offering the Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser for $69.99 shipped. Down from its usual $90, this 22% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product. This convenient and easy to use device has a compact handheld design that collapses for easy storage, perfect for home or when you’re travelling. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives you up to four weeks of use from a single charge. Includes 4 tips, 3 pressure settings (50-80 PSI), removable 6-ounce reservoir – which is top-rack dishwasher safe – as well as a USB charging cord, and a travel bag. It also comes backed by a 2-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

If you’re looking for something tailored more for permanent stays at home, Amazon is offering the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional for $60, a 40% discount from its usual $100. It comes equipped with 10 settings (10-100 PSI) for customizable cleaning options, a massage mode for gum stimulation, as well as a built-in timer and pacer that can pause briefly at 30 seconds and one minute to help you track flossing time. The reservoir holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, without the need for refilling. It comes with 7 tips to cover all your family members, and a 3-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

And as important as flossing is, brushing is even more important to keep your teeth healthy and your breath fresh. Check out our recent coverage of the Philips Soniccare 2100 model toothbrush, which features a 2-minute timer and a QuadPacer to ensure you hit each quadrant of your mouth evenly, while giving you 14 days of battery life.

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser Features:

PORTABLE WATER FLOSSER: Convenient and easy to use, the Waterpik Cordless Slide water flosser features a compact handheld design that collapses for easy storage. It is ideal for small spaces and when you need to water floss away from home or when traveling.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 4 weeks of use from a single charge. Use the included USB-C to USB-A cable to charge via laptop, car, or wall adapter (adapter not included).

DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

