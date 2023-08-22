Moment’s new Everything Backpacks and Tech Tote back in stock with first discounts attached

Earlier this summer, Moment launched a new series of bags in its Everything Backpack collection. After quickly selling out, the new releases are now back in stock. Not returning empty handed, either, there’s a sale across the lineup that takes 10% off when you apply code EVERYTHING at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Moment Everything Backpack 17L at $107.99. That’s down from the usual $120 price tag while making a new all-time low as the first price cut. The larger styles of Everything Backpack are also on sale, too. The 21L model sells for $127.50, while the 28L version clocks in at $180. I’ve been using these bags for the past few weeks, and am absolutely in love with the premium build and notable features.

Available in three different capacities, the Moment Everything Backpack features a very premium build that’s made of rugged ripstop fabric. It comes with 2-layer waterproofing, as well as YKK AquaGuard zippers. There are multiple pockets inside, each one equipped with adequate padding to hold your MacBook and any other gear in your everyday carry.

Bringing the same premium design to a different form-factor, the Moment Everything Tech Tote 19L is the final release to get in on the savings. This one is down to $107.99, from its usual $120 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low and the first discount. It too comes in either black or the more vibrant colorway, sporting an off the shoulder design that holds your camera gear in a different way.

I’ve also been rocking one of these Everything Tech Totes, and have to say that this might just be my new favorite bag form-factor. I fit right in here in Brooklyn with a tote slung over my shoulder, but don’t sacrifice on protection for my gear. It has the same higher-end build as the standard Everything Backpacks, with plenty of padding to fill its 19L capacity.

You can shop all of the releases in the Moment Everything Backpack collection right here.

As for what’s new with Moment, the just-announced T-Series lenses just hit the scene last week. We just took an in-depth look at all eight of the upcoming releases. Slated to launch right after the new iPhone 15 debuts next month, this next-generation of smartphone lenses make a few notable improvements to ensure they’re ready to complement your mobile photography setup for the next several years.

Moment Everything Backpack 17L features:

The 17L is the daily driver that carries everything you need, while the 21L gives you a bit more room for that weekend trip. Directly in the bag or with our accessory inserts, this bag is perfect for carrying camera gear, laptops, tablets, daily accessories, and even some over night clothes. With side and top access we make it easy to access all of your gear even when on the move or dealing with a packed out bag.

