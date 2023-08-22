Meet Ozlo: Former Bose engineers wake up the discontinued smart Sleepbuds for another go

Meet the new Ozlo Sleepbuds. Some 9to5Toys readers might be familiar with the Bose Sleepbuds II – a set of headphones designed to help folks get to sleep with some interesting tech packed in. After having a good run for a few years, they have since all but disappeared from the Bose site as well as other retailers after being officially put to bed (discontinued), leaving a slew of sold out listings and some questions in the process. While Bose seems to think they didn’t sell quite as well as it would have hoped, despite garnering a seemingly niche cult following, some former engineers from the company are bringing them back in the form of the new Ozlo Sleepbuds. Head below for a closer look.

We are told Ozlo is a new brand headed up by three former Bose engineers that seemingly scooped up some of the tech used on the now discontinued Bose Sleepbuds II. The new science-driven sleep and audio technology brand has presumably leveraged some of the tech from the Bose buds to launch its first flagship product, the Ozlo Sleepbuds.

A comfortable, noise-masking headphone engineered to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and get better overall sleep.

The new Ozlo Sleepbuds are said to the combine hardware and software “that collect and analyze real-time and historical data to provide insight into your sleep conditions, stages, and patterns.” They feature noise-masking technology that will “automatically adjust audio volume and streaming content based on customizable playback settings, and utilize a built-in alarm clock to wake you peacefully.” There is also some biometric sensing technology at play here as well:

Biometric sensing technology is built into the headphones to monitor your movement and respiration while you lay in bed to determine when you’ve fallen asleep and help understand your sleep stages. The Sleepbuds case features sensors for light, sound, and temperature to develop a holistic understanding of your sleep environment and its impact on rest quality.

The full scope and reach of the new pair of buds is seemingly still up in the air until folks can really give them a try, but one company seems to believe in them whole heartedly in a way that Bose seemingly didn’t. Do these kinds of sleep buds appeal to you? Or would you rather just use a sleep noise machine? Prehaps the more traditional wireless buds you already have?

The new Ozlo Sleepbuds are debuting today as part of the brand’s first Kickstarter campaign with some nice early adopter deals in tow. As per usual, there’s no way to know for absolute certain things will work out and units will arrive on time, but the Bose connection does make me feel a whole lot more confident in that regard. If the Kickstarter campaign isn’t live yet, we are told it will be any minute.

