Pixelmator Pro image editing suite for Mac drops to $35 in back to school sale (30% off), more

Pixelmator Pro – one of our favorite image editors designed for Mac – is now seeing a notable price drop as part of a back to school sale. As you might have spotted yesterday afternoon on 9to5Mac, the brand’s dedicated photo editing app, Photomator has been updated to version 3.1 with the new Smart Deband feature Pixelmator Pro received last year, and it too is now seeing a solid back to school discount. Head below for more details.

Pixelmator Pro back to school sale

As detailed on the Pixelmator Blog, the brand’s flagship Pixelmator Pro image design suite is now 30% off as part of the late summer sale event. Regularly $50, you’ll now find the app down at $34.99 exclusively via the Mac App Store for a limited time. This same savings are also landing on the aforementioned Photomator for Mac, iPhone, or iPad – those interested can score “over 30% off the first year of its annual subscription – you can redeem this special offer directly within Photomator.”

There’s doesn’t appear to be a set end date for the sale, so you might want to grab it promptly if you’re interested.

You can learn more about the new AI-powered Smart Deband feature – it “effortlessly transforms” “distinct bands of color, transitioning abruptly from one shade to another…into smooth gradients, keeping the rest of the photo detailed and sharp – in our coverage right here.

Smart Deband intelligently removes color artifacts and increases the color depth of your photos to 16 bits per channel – this is equivalent to the color depth of a RAW image. While merely increasing color depth doesn’t have a significant impact on its own, it makes a difference when paired with color banding removal. The enhanced color depth means there’s more color information available in the image, allowing the transformation of color bands into smoother gradients. It also ensures that you can edit each shade within those gradients without experiencing further posterization, offering a level of flexibility similar to editing a RAW image.

