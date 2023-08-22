Satechi takes 30% off assortment of popular iPhone chargers, Mac hubs, and other Apple gear

Earlier in the month, Satechi launched a sitewide sale to help shoppers get ready for the new fall semester, but now the brand is back with an even more enticing back to school sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save 30% on its popular Apple accessories when code BTS30 has been applied at checkout. That’s an extra 10% off from the last few sales we’ve seen, though there is a catch. Today’s promotion only applies to a more limited assortment of gear from Satechi. You can shop all of the eligible accessories on this landing page, or just check out our top picks below the fold.

Satechi back to school sale highlights:

Just be sure to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the savings noted above. The discounts may not apply as widely as we’ve seen from previous sales, but these are some of the best prices of all-time on the gear that is eligible for this new back to school sale. And if these selections don’t catch your eye, go shop the rest of the sale right here.

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand features:

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a portable 3-in-1 Qi charger with an integrated 10000 mAh power bank, allowing you to charge up to three devices at a time. Features 1 Qi charger for smarthphones (10W Max) (7.5W for iPhones), 1 Qi AirPods charger (5W Max) and 1 USB-C port (18W Max), when no other device is being charged. The power bank can be charged through the USB-C port when it is not used to charge other devices.

