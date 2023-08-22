SheetGPT is ChatGPT for Google Sheets and it’s on sale for $49 (Reg. $299)

You’ve likely heard of ChatGPT by now, but did you know that you could leverage OpenAI’s innovative tool in Google Sheets, as well? With SheetGPT, it’s easier than ever to work in Google Sheets and streamline your efforts.

SheetGPT is incredibly simple to use, just call the function =AI(“Your Prompt Here”) and you’ll get a response in a matter of seconds. You can use the function to browse the web and get complete page content imported directly into SheetGPT. You can use it to connect prompts between different cells and automate the work you do in ChatGPT. You can combine cells, get help with data, and much more.

There are no limitations with SheetGPT. All you have to do is add your OpenAI API key and you can create as much content as you want. Everything works blazing fast and you can enjoy the time savings.

SheetGPT works in all languages and provides you with a list of effective prompts to help you get the most out of this tool.

Find out why SheetGPT has earned perfect 5-star ratings on AppSumo and SourceForge, and 4.7/5 stars on Google Workspace Marketplace. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to a SheetGPT Single User Plan for 83% off $299 at just $48.99.

