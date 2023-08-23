OtterBox ends the summer with 15% off sitewide iPhone case and MagSafe stand sale

As summer comes to an end, OtterBox is launching its latest sitewide sale. Marking down a collection of iPhone cases and Apple accessories, you’ll be able to save 15% on everything the company sells. No code needed, the savings apply right on the listing pages for everything from the latest iPhone 14 cases to Android devices, iPads, and more. Shipping is free across the board. If you don’t plan on upgrading to a new iPhone 15 next month, now is your chance to save while refreshing the look and feel of your existing handset. Our top pick is the new OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case at $42.46. Down from the usual $50 going rate, this is matching the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Head below for more.

Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers on and off as of late, and definitely love how grippy it is without attaching all too much lint. It also comes in over 20 colors and designs, too.

Another favorite from the sale, the new 15W 3-in-1 OtterBox MagSafe Charging Stand lands at $127.49. Down from $150, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save period at over $22 off. It’s the second-best price to date at within $7 of the low.

With room for your entire Apple everyday carry, this OtterBox charging stand arrives with a 15W MagSafe stand for powering up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charger, which rests above a 5W pad for AirPods. Everything is packed into a durable aluminum design that is rounded out with an included 36W wall charger and USB-C cable in the box. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage, too.

Shop the rest of the OtterBox sitewide sale right here for 15% off a collection of other Apple accessories.

OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case features:

This trendy iPhone 14 Pro case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.

