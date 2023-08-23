Save $160 on Greenworks’ 24V car jack, inflator, and impact driver Combo Kit now at $260

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 3-piece Power Tool Combo Kit for $259.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $160 off coupon. This 62% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product, matching the previous lowest markdown a few weeks ago. It features a 24V cordless battery car jack that gives a maxed-out 160 PSI and instant tire pressure feedback, a 24V cordless battery inflator that gives you 155mm to 445mm lifting height with a self-locking structure and a 3-ton weight limit, and a 24V 1/2-inch cordless battery impact wrench kit that offers three speed choices: light, medium, and heavy. All three share the same lithium-ion battery Greenworks is known for that can be used to power the vast majority of their products. The kit also includes a standard fast-charger.

Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 24V 3-pcs Car Cleaning Combo Kit to go along with your auto-care equipment for $308, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. With this kit you’ll receive a 24V 600-PSI cordless power washer, a 24V buffer, and a 24V 3-gallon cordless wet/dry shop vacuum to ensure that your car is as clean and taken care of on the inside as it will be on the outside. It also includes two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a 3-year warranty.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 24V 5pcs Brushless Power Tool Combo kit that just went on sale. It features a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200Lm flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case all for the discounted price of $319, after clipping the on-page 45% off coupon. With this kit in your garage, you’ll have just what you need to tackle most small jobs around the house.

Greenworks 24V 3-piece Power Tool Combo Kit Features:

Introducing the Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform, powering over 125 versatile indoor and outdoor products such as Lawn mowers, Blowers, String trimmers, Chainsaws, and an array of power tools. Experience 20% more power and 35% longer run-time with our 24V lithium-ion battery, which delivers consistent, fade-free performance and no memory loss after charging. Choose from 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah and 5Ah batteries to suit your needs in various scenarios. Enjoy peace of mind with a 3-year tool and battery warranty, safeguarding your investment. Embrace the power and flexibility of the Greenworks 24V platform for all your projects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!