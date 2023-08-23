Get 5 tools and more with Greenworks’ 24V Brushless Power Tool Combo kit for $319

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 5-piece Brushless Power Tool Combo kit for $318.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 45% off coupon, giving you the all-time lowest price we have seen for this product. This massive combo kit is a perfect opportunity to expand your arsenal of tools, giving you enough equipment to tackle any job around the house. All the items included in this kit are cordless and brushless ensuring quality performance without the concern of cables. This kit features a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200Lm flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case. As with most Greenworks products the lithium-ion batteries are interchangeable with all the equipment, and provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time versus 20V competition, delivering fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The drill and impact driver both feature 3-speed settings and produce 2,650-pound-inches of torque. The reciprocating saw has a 1-inch stroke length and reaches 0-3,000 strokes per minute with variable speed for whatever material you may be cutting through. The circular saw offers a beval angle range of 0-50-degree, and a cutting capacity of 1-11/16-inches at 50-degrees and 2-1/2-inches at 0-degrees.

While the above deal does give you a small 8-piece diving set, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 20-piece Impact Rated Driving Set for $12, giving you a much wider option pool for all your impact driving needs. You can also get the more expansive 90-piece Impact Rated Driving Set by Greenworks for $25. With either purchase, you’ll give yourself better equipment for drilling wood, metal, plastic, and masonry.

And if you’re looking for even more deals of Greenworks products, check out our most recent coverage of the 24V 22-inch Cordless Laser Cut Hedge Trimmer, with dual-action, 22-inch laser cut steel blades to give you a 3/4-inch cutting capacity to trim and cut through thick branches with ease.

Greenworks 24V 5pcs Brushless Power Tool Combo kit Features:

【Brushless Reciprocating Saw】High efficiency brushless motor delivers up to 50% more run-time and increased performance.

【1″Stroke with Variable Speed】1″stroke length up to 0-3000 strokes per minute with variable speed for cutting through a variety of material.

【Brushless Impact Driver Kit】Electronic variable-speed control with 3-Speed setting and 2,650-in-lbs. of torque.

【Brushless (1-1/8″) Cordlesss Reciprocating Saw】1-1/8 in. stroke length provides fast and efficient cutting. 40% more cuts than leading competitors

【7-1/4” Circular Saw Brushless Cordless】Cut Capacity: 0-50° bevel angle; Large cutting capacity of 1-11/16‘’ at 50° and 2-1/2‘’ at 0° for a variety of cutting applications.

