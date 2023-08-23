Yummly’s elegant magnetic smart meat thermometer now down at $66 (2023 low)

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for $65.99 shipped. Regularly $100 these days, it more typically sells in the $80 range and is now up to 34% off. Today’s deal undercuts the Memorial Day price from earlier this year by $4 and marks a new Amazon 2023 low coming within $1 of the best ever. There are certainly far more affordable meat thermometers out there, like the basic ThermoPro models you can score for under $13, but they aren’t quite as intelligent or nearly as elegant as the Yummly if you ask me. It boasts a magnetic charging dock system and a sleek design with complete wireless operation alongside live temperature readings sent directly to your smartphone from up to 150 feet away. Built-in timers and alerts join assisted cooking tech through the companion app to “eliminate guesswork for food done right” – tap on what you’re cooking in the app while the stainless steel probe continually monitors progress, and Yummly will tell you when it’s time to eat. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if the elegant design and feature set of the Yummly don’t leave you impressed, there’s plenty of cash to be saved. This simple yet effective ThermoPro is popular for a reason and it won’t cost you much more than the price of a couple lattes. There’s no leave-in probe or smartphone connectivity, but it will prevent over- or under-cooked meats much the same otherwise.

Be sure to swing by our dedicated home goods hub for more. This is the place to find all of the most notable discounts going live on kitchen and cooking gear, grilling upgrades, and everything else is you’ll need for around the house including Amazon’s 14-piece stainless steel knife set and pine wood block at just $18.

Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

