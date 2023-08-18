Score Amazon’s 14-piece stainless steel knife set and pine wood block for $18 (Reg. up to $30+)

Woot is now offering the Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model has bounced between $24 and $32 for the most part this year with a few price spikes up to just under $50. Currently sitting at the $19 2023 low directly on Amazon, today’s Woot offer is slightly below that for the lowest price we can find. While not the most premium set out there, they are an affordable way to replace your entire kitchen knife set in one fell swoop. This set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch peeling/paring knife, and a six-piece collection 4.5-inch steak knives alongside a pair of kitchen shears with a triple-rivet full tang design. All of which neatly stow away inside the included pine wood block you see above and you can head below for more details.

You will find some off-brand solutions on Amazon for less than $18, but it’s tough to recommend those over the set above considering the tens of thousands of customers that came away happy with their purchase. All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more extensive set online from a brand you know much about for less.

Check out this deal on the Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer before you dive into our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen deals. Another standout offer knocked Amazon’s in-house single-serve K-Cup coffee pods down to $23 for the 100-packs today. That’s just $0.23 per cup and some of the lowest prices you’ll find anywhere to restock your pantry with coffee pods right now.

Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set features:

Countertop knife block set with everything needed for everyday cutting and kitchen food prep

Includes a 14-piece set with 11 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors/shears, a knife sharpener, and a pine storage block

Knives include (1) 8-inch chef’s knife, (1) 8-inch slicing knife, (1) 8-inch bread knife, (1) 5.5-inch utility knife, (1) 3.5-inch peeling/paring knife, and (6) 4.5-inch steak knives

Superior, high carbon stainless-steel blades for precision results and lasting sharpness

Triple-rivet full tang,black ergonomic knife handles ensure a comfortable, secure grip

Wash by hand only

