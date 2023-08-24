Amazon’s latest Ring smart home sale from $35: All-new indoor cam, doorbells, more (Up to 42% off)

Amazon has now launched a new Ring smart gear sale. Featuring deals on its latest indoor cameras, various video doorbell models, and full-on security system kits, one standout has the All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) down at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 42% off and the lowest price around. This offer lands within $5 of the Prime Day discount and comes in at a match for lowest price we have tracked on Amazon otherwise. You’re looking at the latest model indoor cam in the Ring lineup, featuring 1080p HD feeds to your smart devices, color night vision, an included video privacy cover for peace of mind, and two-way talk back audio. This model can also deliver customizable real-time alerts when it detects movement as well as the ability to “record a few extra seconds before every motion event…to get a more complete picture of what happened.” Compatibility with Alexa-enabled gear is a nice touch as well here – “hear custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch video with Echo Show, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring.” Head below for more deals and details.

More Ring smart home deals:

Then check out this deal on Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip with Matter support at $45 before you head over to our smart home hub for more. Another notable price drop you’ll find there has Wyze’s just-released Cam Floodlight Pro down at a new all-time low with the second price drop of the year ready and waiting in our previous deal coverage. Take a closer look right here.

All-new Ring Indoor Cam features:

Get the whole picture – Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

Video previews – Record a few extra seconds before every motion event with Advanced Pre-Roll to get a more complete picture of what happened.

Privacy at your fingertips – Turn off your camera and mic with the manual Privacy Cover, then reactivate with a simple swivel.

Get important alerts – Get real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, and choose exactly what your camera covers so you only get notified above movement that matters.

Versatile mounting options – Find the perfect angle on a table, or mount up high with the flexible swivel mount. Indoor Cam is plug-in, making it easy to move where you need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!