Save $15 on Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip with Matter support at $45

Amazon is now offering the second-best price yet on Govee’s first and only Matter Color LED Smart Lightstrip. Now dropping the new release to $44.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, today’s offer lands at $15 off the usual $60 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save since first launching back at the end of May, and arrives as the second-best discount so far. It comes within $3 of the all-time low from Prime Day, and is the best price cut we’ve seen otherwise. We break down how it stacks up below the fold.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could use some lighting.

Or you could just skip the whole mountable form-factor and bring some color to your space with a new all-time low on the Philips Hue Go portable HomeKit table lamp. This more recent addition to the brand’s popular stable takes on a far more unique design than we’ve seen from the company, offering a battery-powered design with full color output and the usual mix of Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity at $119.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

