Jackery’s all-new Explorer 3000 Pro power station now $280 off at second-best price

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station for $2,519 shipped. This $280 discount from the usual $2,799 price tag is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this new release. It comes within $20 of the all-time low set once before. With a vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output, this station is able to support 99% of appliances making it ideal for RVs, travel trailers, or even at-home emergencies. It is able to fully charge in two and a half hours by a wall outlet or three to four hours by solar panels. You can monitor the real-time status of its remaining battery level, estimated running time, and input/output wattages through the Jackery app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, giving you the ability to also customize settings according to your needs. It even comes with a 5-year warranty to ensure you get complete and total protection.

While the above product is compatible with most solar panel brands, it is 50% more efficient in its charging duties when hooked up to Jackery panels, like the SolarSaga 80 now on Amazon for $224, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon. This dual-sided portable solar panel features an extra-white glass with a 92% transmittance rate on the back side to help redirect sunlight and boost charging efficiency. Its also designed to be dustproof and waterproof to stand up against harsh weather conditions.

For a more affordable option, check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS R600 Beige Portable Power Station, which has been built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, allowing this power station to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds.

Jackery Portable Power Station Features:

With a vast 3024Wh capacity and massive 3000W power output, the power station supports 99% of appliances for a relatively long time, making it an ideal power supply for RVs, travel trailers, or home emergencies. Fully charged in 2.4H via wall outlet or solar charged in 3-4 hours with 6*200W solar panels thanks to the industry-leading solar conversion efficiency of up to 25%. Even in low light conditions, the power station can generate 50% more power using Jackery’s solar panels. The power station’s safety goes to the next level thanks to the fully upgraded BMS – featuring 12 forms of protection, a 30% improved heat dissipation efficiency, and an embedded security chip, ensuring a more reliable and versatile charging experience.

