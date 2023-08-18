ALLPOWERS’s new beige R600 299Wh Power Station sees first discount at $209 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R600 beige 299Wh 600W Portable Power Station for $209 shipped, with clipping of on-page $60 coupon. Down from $269, this is the first discount we’ve seen for this product. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It is a durable product, able to be recharged more than 3,500 times and designed with conservation in mind – the Eco Mode can shut down the power station at fixed times, with BMS optimizing the internal current cycle giving it a total lifespan of up to 10 years. It’s able to fully charge in an hour, with three distinct charging modes to meet your requirements: mute, standard, and fast. It also features a solar 220W max input with XT60 port to attach your portable solar panels for outdoor charging. And if you’re using a wall outlet, should charging be interrupted, the power station’s Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) will supply 110 AC power to the load in less than 10ms. It comes with a 5-year warranty, an AC charging cable, and a solar charging cable.

You’re interested in the above power station but also in need of a solar panel for your outdoor charging needs? Well Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R600 Portable Power Station with SP027 solar panel included for $319, with clipping of the on-page $20 coupon. You can also save an extra 10% by redeeming the on-page promo code. Included along with the power station is a 100W portable solar panel with up to 22% efficiency, and 1/3 lighter than a panel of solar silicon. Constructed with foldable and waterproof nylon, this solar panel is an affordable addition to the deal above.

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide.

ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station Features:

Up to 600W Pure Sine Wave AC inverter included (1200W surge), ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

